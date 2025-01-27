Punjab CM sounds very optimistic about prospects of housing scheme

LAHORE: “Seeing the houses built under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program’ give me a great pleasure; it is as if I am building my own house,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while noting success of ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar Scheme.’

She said “I am sure it will prove to be the best housing scheme in Pakistan. I want no one in Punjab to remain homeless, everyone should have the happiness of having his/her own roof.” She said, “The state is like a mother and mothers feel more for the homeless children.”

Chief Minister said, “In Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar, there is no culture of recommendations, loans are given purely on merit. Those who get a loan of Rs 1.5 million will have to pay the principal amount in 09 years instalments of Rs 14,000 per month.” She under scored, “A unique record of giving microfinance loans worth Rs 8.5 billion under the scheme in a short period of a few months has been achieved.”

The CM said, “A record of more than 400,000 applications and documents have been received on Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal in the shortest period.” She added, “5,000 loans have been issued in phase-I of scheme.” She under scored, “More than 5,000 houses under the program are nearing completion.”

Chief Minister said, “Construction of houses has also begun with the 3,000 loans issued in Phase-II. Three impartial microfinance institutions are verifying applications received on Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar portal.”

Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to complete construction of one lakh houses in one year, and those of five lakh houses in five years.”

She noted “A web portal acag.punjab.gov.pk and a helpline number 0800-09100 have been established for the guidance of potential applicants of Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar scheme.

