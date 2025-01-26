International Customs Day 2025: Messages from Jameel Ahmed Baloch Collector of Customs (Appraisement),Quetta/Taftan

TEXT: On the occasion of International Customs Day, January 26, 2025, I extend warm greetings to the global customs community and, in particular, to the dedicated officers and staff of Pakistan Customs.

This year's theme, 'Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,' highlights the vital role customs administrations play in driving economic growth, ensuring trade security, and safeguarding national borders. At Customs Appraisement Baluchistan, we reaffirm our commitment to this vision. Our efforts in facilitating legitimate trade, ensuring compliance, and collecting revenue have significantly contributed to the region's economic prosperity.

Through strategic integration of modern technologies, such as the Faceless Customs Appraisement, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and enhanced risk management systems, Pakistan Customs has streamlined clearance processes, combated smuggling, and fostered stakeholder collaboration.

As we commemorate International Customs Day, I express sincere gratitude to the officers and staff of Customs Department for their unwavering dedication and professionalism. Together, we will continue to uphold our commitment to a secure and prosperous trade environment, reinforcing Pakistan Customs as a pillar of national economic stability and growth, aligned with the principles and goals of the World Customs Organization."

