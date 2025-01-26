TEXT: Minister for Finance & RevenueOn the occasion of International Customs Day, celebrated annually on January 26th under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO), I extend my warm greetings to the global customs community. This year’s theme, “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” reflects the critical role that customs authorities play in facilitating global trade while ensuring the security of borders and national interests.

Pakistan is fully aligned with this the mean remains deeply committed to creating an efficient trade environment that not only facilitates commerce but also enhances security measures to protect national interests. This commitment requires a forward-thinking approach, balancing trade facilitation with the enforcement of laws and regulations in a manner that supports both economic growth and national security.

In today’s rapidly evolving global trade environment, it is essential to strike a judicious balance between efficiency and security in order to foster strong, lasting relationships with all stakeholders. The current government has placed the transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at the heart of its economic stabilization and revival efforts. As part of this, a comprehensive plan to improve Customs systems and procedures is being actively implemented. This transformation will contribute significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and is expected to drive the nation toward greater prosperity.

Looking ahead, Pakistan Customs must continue to evolve and innovate in response to the changing dynamics of global trade. I am confident that Pakistan Customs, with its dedicated professionals and forward-looking approach, will not only meet these challenges but will continue to be a source of national pride.

