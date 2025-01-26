President approves new members for CII

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari approved on Saturday the appointment of four new members to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), completing the process of adding members to the body.

With the latest additions, the total number of members now stands at 20. According to a statement from the spokesperson for the CIl, Rana Shafiq Pasrori was nominated for a further three-year term.

In addition, Sahibzada Hafiz Amjad, Syed Saeedul Hassan, and Syed Atiq ur Rehman Bukhari were also appointed as members.

Dr Raghib Naeemi made Chairman IIC

The Federal Ministry of Law issued the notification for the appointments, confirming that all four members would serve a term of three years. Separately, few months back, the CII declared on Friday the use of VPN services as “un-Islamic”.

According to details, CII Chairman Allama Dr Raghab Hussain Naeemi said, “Access to any unethical or illegal affairs through any sources is prohibited. It is up to the government to ensure the stop of the flow of unethical activities.”

“The applications that erupt defamatory and malign content against the country should be banned,” Naeemi stated.