Alkhidmat holds exams for inmates

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi recently organized computer and language exams for inmates at Karachi Central Jail, marking a significant step in its mission to rehabilitate and educate prisoners.

The exams, conducted under the Alkhidmat Computer Training and Language Center, saw participation from 290 inmates who were tested in various disciplines, including Computer Information Technology (CIT), Graphics Designing, and English, Chinese, and Arabic languages.

To ensure the integrity of the process, examination papers were sealed at the Alkhidmat head office before being dispatched to the jail. Senior Manager Alkhidmat Karachi, Manzar Alam, handed over the sealed papers to Atif Sabir, Head of Examinations at Alkhidmat.

