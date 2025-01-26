AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Sugar rallies while coffee steadies

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

NEW YORK: Sugar futures on ICE rallied on Friday as investors’ fears over potential surplus supplies flooding the export market faded somewhat, while arabica coffee steadied after hitting a record high in the prior session.

Raw sugar settled up 0.33 cent, or 1.8%, at 19.02 cents per lb, having hit a five-month low on Tuesday. White sugar rose 2.3% to $498.20 a metric ton.

Easing fears over surplus supplies, traders in India are struggling to sign export contracts after New Delhi allowed 1 million tons of shipments as mills are seeking hefty premiums over London prices, sources told Reuters. Before export approval, Indian prices were at a big discount to global prices, making exports profitable. However, post-approval, Indian prices surged while global prices declined. Elsewhere, Thai businesses are expected to incur up to 1 billion baht ($29.5 million) in losses from China’s ban on sugar syrup and premixed powder exports from the Southeast Asian nation, with shipments left stranded in Chinese ports.

Arabica coffee settled up 3.6 cents, or 1%, at $3.4755 per lb, having hit a record high of $3.4890 per lb on Thursday. Dealers cited persistent nervousness in the physical sector following the record high and added global inventories remain tight, while supply chain issues have not eased.

