AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
EU wheat slips as Argentina tax cut adds to export pessimism

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell on Friday after Argentina’s announcement of reductions to grain export taxes added to concern about poor prospects for western European exports.

Benchmark March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was down 1.7% at 226.25 euros ($237.99) per metric ton by 1717 GMT. The contract was down marginally over the week after giving up gains since hitting a one-week high at 232.75 euros on Wednesday.

A jump in the euro against a broadly weaker dollar further pressured Euronext prices by making them more expensive overseas. Chicago wheat also dropped as the news from Argentina along with lower than expected weekly US wheat export sales dented demand hopes. The cuts to Argentina’s export taxes took attention away from the scorching weather in the country that had supported grain prices.

“The reduction in the Argentine grain export tax could bring more competition to the EU at a time when Argentine wheat is anyway about the cheapest in the world and even lower than Russian,” one German trader said.

“Argentine wheat will no doubt look attractive to African and Asian buyers.” The news came as European Union wheat was already struggling to clinch exports against competition from the Black Sea region and the southern hemisphere.

Russian wheat prices remained stable, despite government efforts to slow export sales. Russian 11.5% for February shipment was on Friday around $228-$230 a ton free on board (FOB), with Argentine even cheaper around $226-$227 a ton.

