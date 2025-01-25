Greek lawmakers fail to elect new president in first round of voting

ATHENS: Greek lawmakers failed to elect a new president in a first round of voting on Saturday.

A majority of 200 votes in the 300-seat parliament was needed for one of the candidates proposed by political parties to assume the post, a largely ceremonial role.

A second vote will take place on Jan. 31 but it is also expected to be inconclusive.

Former Greek PM Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The required majority drops to 180 votes after two rounds and then to 151 votes. A simple majority of those present is required in the final round of voting.

The centre right government, which controls 156 seats, has proposed former parliament speaker Constantine Tassoulas for the post.