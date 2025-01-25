AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
West Indies win toss and bat against Pakistan in second Test

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2025 10:46am
MULTAN: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test in Multan on Saturday.

Pakistan, who lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test also in Multan by 127 runs, handed a debut to 30-year-old fast bowler Kashif Ali in place of Khurram Shahzad.

The West Indies were forced to leave out injured Jayden Seales, making room for experienced pacer Kemar Roach. Amir Jangoo will be playing his first Test after replacing Keacy Carty.

The series is part of the World Test Championship’s third cycle with Pakistan ranking eighth and the West Indies ninth and last.

Pakistan stick with spin as they chase West Indies series sweep

Teams:

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Umpires: Rodney Tucker (AUS) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

