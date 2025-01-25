Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

DAVOS: On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Bank’s existing operations in Pakistan and potential opportunities for its expansion.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for SCB’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan and acknowledged its contributions to the country’s financial sector.