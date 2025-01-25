AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
2025-01-25

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

INP Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 08:52am

DAVOS: On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB).

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Bank’s existing operations in Pakistan and potential opportunities for its expansion.

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

The Minister expressed his appreciation for SCB’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan and acknowledged its contributions to the country’s financial sector.

Standard Chartered Bank WEF Muhammad Aurangzeb Bill Winters

