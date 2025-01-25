AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Print 2025-01-25

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.77pc

Tahir Amin Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended January 23, 2025, decreased by 0.77 percent due to a decrease in the prices of tomatoes (32.99per cent), eggs (10.23per cent), onions (9.79per cent), potatoes (7.37per cent), LPG (2.70per cent), pulse gram (1.61per cent) and chicken (1.00per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 0.52per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09per cent), potatoes (44.30per cent), pulse gram (37.98per cent), moong (32.67per cent), powdered milk (25.89per cent), beef (22.37per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (16.87per cent), garlic (16.28per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), shirting (14.83per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (14.54per cent) and firewood (0.13per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (51.59per cent), eggs (39.15per cent), tomatoes (37.43per cent), wheat flour (36.29per cent), chilies powder (20.00per cent), electricity charges for q1 (18.11per cent), masoor (11.01per cent), maash (10.27per cent), rice basmati broken (8.56per cent), diesel (5.47per cent), LPG (1.79per cent) and petrol (1.18per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45per cent) items increased, 12 (23.53per cent) items decreased and 25 (49.02per cent) items remained stable.

