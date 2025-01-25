AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Markets Print 2025-01-25

Gold at all-time high

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

Karachi: The local gold prices registered a new all-time high on Friday, reflecting a sharp rise in global bullion value, traders said.

The precious metal grew costlier by Rs2,900 per tola and Rs2,486 per 10 grams, hitting new record levels of Rs289, 600 and Rs248,285, respect.

International market saw a sizeable gain by $29, pushing gold bullion value to $2,772 per ounce while silver prices inched up to $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices posted an increase of Rs31 to trade for Rs3,432 per tola and Rs27 to Rs2,942 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Spokesman of the association said that the local gold prices touched new highs but the global market is still behind the highest mark.

However, open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association, traders informed.

