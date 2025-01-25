Google, Punjab govt partner on digital transformation of education

KARACHI: This International Education Day at British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT UK 2025), Google for Education along with its local partner Tech Valley, signed an agreement with the Punjab government, including the Punjab School Education Department and the Punjab Education Foundation, to transform Punjab’s primary and secondary schools by laying down foundations for AI interventions in the education system.

Previously, Google for Education has been working with the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training in Pakistan with Chromebooks being a centre of providing quality and secure education and opening up paths for students to explore more global digital tools. Seeing the success in the federal public school, Punjab will now be a focus province for latest Google for Education initiatives.

“This partnership signifies our commitment to leveraging technology for positive social impact,” said Minister of Education Punjab, Rana Sikander Hayat.

“By equipping students and educators with world-class digital tools and data-driven insights, we aim to empower future generations in Punjab and beyond.”

Under this agreement, 200,000 primary and secondary students in Punjab will benefit from a Digital ID powered by Gemini that will provide them access to the right learning tools and resources and enrich their learning experience. Tech Valley, local country partner of Google for Education in Pakistan, will also provide an internet safety training program called Digital Safar to ensure these children have safe and secure online learning experience while gaining valuable skills like coding.

“We are excited to collaborate with Google for Education and Punjab government to empower students and teachers by utilizing digital tools and resources.’’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025