Sindh Assembly demands federal govt end gas load-shedding

KARACHI: In a unified voice, the Sindh Assembly on Friday called on the federal government to immediately end gas load-shedding, asserting the province’s constitutional right to the first use of its natural gas production as the largest contributor.

PPP legislator Heer Ismail Soho, while presenting an adjournment motion, highlighted the severe crisis Sindh is facing despite producing 61 percent of the country’s total gas. She informed the house that the province requires 400 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) of gas, but ongoing load-shedding has disrupted daily life. “The gas supply only lasts from 6 am to 9 am, forcing children to leave home for school without breakfast,” she lamented.

She criticized the disproportionate cuts in gas supply to local consumers and the lack of employment opportunities for Sindh’s residents in the gas sector. Referring to the Constitution, she argued that gas-producing regions must have their needs met first before the surplus is distributed elsewhere.

Jamaat-e-Islami legislator Muhammad Farooq supported the motion, emphasizing that gas-producing areas have a fundamental right to the uninterrupted supply. He condemned the proliferation of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations and buses, which prioritize other regions over Sindh’s needs, and demanded an immediate end to load-shedding.

MQM’s Rashid Khan also backed the motion, highlighting the widespread suffering caused by gas shortages. He pointed out that industries are shutting down, utility bills remain high despite inadequate gas supply, and households are struggling to cook meals. He cited Hyderabad’s famous bangle industry, which employs over 500,000 workers, as one of the worst-hit sectors. He urged the CM Sindh should press the matter before the prime minister and warned that increased reliance on gas cylinders could lead to accidents and fatalities.

MQM’s Aamir Siddiqui proposed that alongside addressing gas load-shedding, Sindh should also demand the development of its gas infrastructure. He suggested that the Chief Minister present Sindh’s case at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to ensure its grievances are addressed.

PPP members Roma Mushtaq Matto, Marvi Faseeh Rashdi, and Saima Agha also voiced their concerns. They criticized the federal government for neglecting Sindh’s constitutional right to first access to resources extracted from its territory.

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon described the gas shortage as a continuation of the federal government’s injustices toward Sindh. “The Constitution clearly mandates that regions where natural resources are extracted must have their needs fulfilled first,” he asserted. He further highlighted the compounding issue of 16-17 hours of daily electricity load-shedding, which has made life increasingly unbearable for Sindh’s residents. Memon urged the federal government to adhere to the Constitution, ensure equitable distribution of gas and hold gas companies accountable for improving infrastructure. He assured the house that the motion will be passed and forwarded to the federal government for immediate action. He also called on MQM members to advocate for Sindh’s case at the federal level.

