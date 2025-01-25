AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

PPP CEC voices its concerns over Kurram law & order

Naveed Butt Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) expressed serious concerns over the tense law and order situation in District Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded that the provincial and federal governments implement all the recommendations of the All Parties Conference (APC).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chaired the CEC meeting at Zardari House on Friday.

The meeting, unanimously, approved a resolution. The resolution of the PPP’s CEC meeting appreciated the efforts of the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in convening an APC, endorsed the APC’s proposals, and demanded that the provincial and federal governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa implement all the recommendations of the APC.

The resolution expressed deep concern over the tense situation in Kurram and called for the immediate restoration of peace, along with the urgent reopening of routes for the delivery of relief goods.

The resolution demanded immediate local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad as per the agreement between the PPP and the government.

The resolution voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals, demanded the immediate convening of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which has been pending for 11 months, and called for the controversial canal issue to be urgently raised in the CCI.

The resolution expressed concern over anti-worker measures in institutions such as PWD, Karachi Dock Labor Board, Utility Stores, PASCO, GENCO, NFC, and others.

The resolution criticised the government’s agricultural policies, expressing concern over the lack of any assistance for farmers.

The resolution demanded the immediate release of funds by the federal government for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Balochistan.

The resolution condemned Indian oppression and atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that Kashmiris be granted the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The resolution called for serious measures to implement the demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding ownership rights and self-governance.

According to the sources, the meeting raised the issue of construction of six canals over the River Indus.

They opposed the construction of these canals and described this decision as an attempt to fuel unrest in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Khyber pakhtunkhwa law and order situation APC Kurram

Comments

200 characters

PPP CEC voices its concerns over Kurram law & order

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories