PPP CEC voices its concerns over Kurram law & order

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) expressed serious concerns over the tense law and order situation in District Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded that the provincial and federal governments implement all the recommendations of the All Parties Conference (APC).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chaired the CEC meeting at Zardari House on Friday.

The meeting, unanimously, approved a resolution. The resolution of the PPP’s CEC meeting appreciated the efforts of the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in convening an APC, endorsed the APC’s proposals, and demanded that the provincial and federal governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa implement all the recommendations of the APC.

The resolution expressed deep concern over the tense situation in Kurram and called for the immediate restoration of peace, along with the urgent reopening of routes for the delivery of relief goods.

The resolution demanded immediate local government elections in Punjab and Islamabad as per the agreement between the PPP and the government.

The resolution voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals, demanded the immediate convening of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which has been pending for 11 months, and called for the controversial canal issue to be urgently raised in the CCI.

The resolution expressed concern over anti-worker measures in institutions such as PWD, Karachi Dock Labor Board, Utility Stores, PASCO, GENCO, NFC, and others.

The resolution criticised the government’s agricultural policies, expressing concern over the lack of any assistance for farmers.

The resolution demanded the immediate release of funds by the federal government for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in Balochistan.

The resolution condemned Indian oppression and atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that Kashmiris be granted the right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The resolution called for serious measures to implement the demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding ownership rights and self-governance.

According to the sources, the meeting raised the issue of construction of six canals over the River Indus.

They opposed the construction of these canals and described this decision as an attempt to fuel unrest in Sindh.

