AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.5%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
MLCF 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
OGDC 211.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.8%)
PPL 181.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
SEARL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.06%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.73%)
SYM 19.18 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (9.79%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil boosts Abu Dhabi, Dubai falls

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi index closed higher on Friday, in line with oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a sweeping plan to boost U.S. production and demanded OPEC lower crude prices, while Dubai bucked the trend.

Trump told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday that he wanted to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - rose on Friday with Brent crude gaining 0.52% to $78.70 a barrel by 1145 GMT

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index settled 0.2% higher, extending gains to the fifth session with the largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, rising 1% and Adnoc Drilling increasing 0.5%.

Among the gainers, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah surged 7.1% after the lender reported a 16.4% growth in full-year net profit after tax to 2.1 billion dirhams ($571.79 million).

Major Gulf markets gain; eyes on Trump’s tariff plan

Abu Dhabi’s outlook remains optimistic, with upcoming fourth-quarter results potentially providing additional support if they prove favourable, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

However, Dubai’s main index fell 0.4%, snapping a three-session gaining streak, dragged down by losses in heavyweight real estate and utilities sector stocks.

Dubai’s biggest developer Emaar Properties declined 1.5% and state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority shed 1.2%.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets recorded 0.3% and 0.7% gains respectively on a weekly basis according to LSEG data.

----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI    down 0.1% to 9,564 points
 DUBAI        lost 0.4% to 5,225 points
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Oil boosts Abu Dhabi, Dubai falls

PM Shehbaz forms Special Task Force to combat human trafficking

SBP likely to deliver sixth straight rate cut to revive economy

Pakistani journalism body criticises new law regulating social media

KSE-100 closes 843 points higher as late-session selling trims half of intra-day gains

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

Read more stories