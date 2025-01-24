AIRLINK 200.02 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (3.34%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
FLYNG 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.5%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
MLCF 46.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
OGDC 211.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
PAEL 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
POWER 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.8%)
PPL 181.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PTC 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
SEARL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.06%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (9.73%)
SYM 19.18 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (9.79%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
TPLP 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
WAVESAPP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian munitions factory blast kills at least eight workers

AFP Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 06:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: At least eight workers were killed in a blast at a munitions factory in western India, government officials said Friday, with several others still trapped inside the building.

The explosion happened Friday morning in Bhandara, around 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of India’s financial hub Mumbai, and caused the factory’s roof to collapse.

“In an unfortunate incident today, a blast at Bhandara munitions factory has killed at least eight people and injured seven others,” India’s cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari, a lawmaker from Maharashtra state where the explosion occurred, offered his condolences.

Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said earlier on X that up to 14 workers had been trapped after the blast and emergency rescue operations were underway.

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply saddened” by the blast.

“My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Singh said on X.

Industrial disasters are common in India, with experts blaming poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.

Nine workers were killed in a 2023 blast at a factory in Maharashtra that manufactured drones and explosives.

India munitions factory

Comments

200 characters

Indian munitions factory blast kills at least eight workers

PM Shehbaz forms Special Task Force to combat human trafficking

SBP likely to deliver sixth straight rate cut to revive economy

Pakistani journalism body criticises new law regulating social media

KSE-100 closes 843 points higher as late-session selling trims half of intra-day gains

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs289,600 per tola in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

Read more stories