Pakistan

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

BR Web Desk Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 02:41pm

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq summoned on Friday the fourth meeting between the government and the opposition party on January 28.

NA Speaker Sadiq, who has been facilitating negotiations between both sides, has summoned the session at 11:45pm at the Parliament House Committee Room, as per a notification released by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The meeting has been summoned after incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, called off negotiation with the government as it did not announce the formation of the judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Imran and his wife while quoting Khan, said that the PTI founding chairman said that with the passage of the deadline, now there will be no talks with the government.

Talks with govt: PML-N Senator asks PTI to reassess its decision

“If the government announced the formation of a commission comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court (SC) or high court anytime today then PTI will continue talks, otherwise, there will be no dialogue with the government”, he said while quoting the former PM.

Gohar Khan said that PTI was hopeful to continue talks but his party’s demands regarding the formation of the commission has not been fulfilled as a result we called off the talks.

On January 16, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub presented the Charter of Demands to the NA speaker at the third round of negotiations.

Charter of Demands

The opposition put forward two main demands- the formation of two judicial commissions, and “support” of the federal and provincial governments in bail, sentence suspensions, and acquittals of “political prisoners” identified by the PTI.

The opposition called upon the government to “set up two Commissions of Inquiry in terms of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017”.

They demanded that these commissions comprise the chief justice of Pakistan or three serving Supreme Court judges, mutually nominated by the PTI and the government within seven days.

The charter includes demands for the immediate release of political prisoners, especially those arrested in connection with the May 9 events, and a review of multiple FIRs registered against individuals involved in the protests.

PTI government talks National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq

