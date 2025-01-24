PTI-govt talks are off

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, called off negotiation with the government as it did not announce the formation of the judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife while quoting Khan, said that the PTI founding chairman said that with the passage of the deadline, now there will be no talks with the government.

“If the government announced the formation of a commission comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court (SC) or high court anytime today then PTI will continue talks, otherwise, there will be no dialogue with the government”, he said while quoting Khan.

Gohar Khan said that PTI was hopeful to continue talks but his party’s demands regarding the formation of the commission has not been fulfilled as a result we called off the talks.

He said about the future strategy of PTI, Khan said that we will continue our struggle in accordance with the constitution and the law. We will contact all opposition parties and will continue our struggle, he said.

Aleema Khan, Khan’s sister also while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail said that about property tycoon Malik Riaz’s statement Khan said that Riaz should reveal the names of those judges, journalists, generals and politicians for the sake of the country whom he allegedly bribed.

“Malik Riaz should name those who have taken money from him to inform the nation how our elite captured system run in the country”, she said while quoting Khan.

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, adjourned the hearing of the case tillJanuary 28 after the defence counsels completed the cross-examination of a prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi,summoned more witnesses after defence counsels completedthe cross-examination of witness Director NAB Qasir Mehmood.

