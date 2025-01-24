AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

PTI-govt talks are off

Fazal Sher Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Wednesday, called off negotiation with the government as it did not announce the formation of the judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife while quoting Khan, said that the PTI founding chairman said that with the passage of the deadline, now there will be no talks with the government.

“If the government announced the formation of a commission comprising three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court (SC) or high court anytime today then PTI will continue talks, otherwise, there will be no dialogue with the government”, he said while quoting Khan.

Gohar Khan said that PTI was hopeful to continue talks but his party’s demands regarding the formation of the commission has not been fulfilled as a result we called off the talks.

He said about the future strategy of PTI, Khan said that we will continue our struggle in accordance with the constitution and the law. We will contact all opposition parties and will continue our struggle, he said.

Aleema Khan, Khan’s sister also while talking to reporters outside Adiala Jail said that about property tycoon Malik Riaz’s statement Khan said that Riaz should reveal the names of those judges, journalists, generals and politicians for the sake of the country whom he allegedly bribed.

“Malik Riaz should name those who have taken money from him to inform the nation how our elite captured system run in the country”, she said while quoting Khan.

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, adjourned the hearing of the case tillJanuary 28 after the defence counsels completed the cross-examination of a prosecution witness.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi,summoned more witnesses after defence counsels completedthe cross-examination of witness Director NAB Qasir Mehmood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan PTI government talks negotiation committee PTI founding chairman

Comments

200 characters

PTI-govt talks are off

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories