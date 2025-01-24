AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
BOP 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.21%)
FFL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
FLYNG 26.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.19%)
HUBC 132.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
KOSM 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.1%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
PACE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PAEL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.59%)
PPL 182.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.3%)
PRL 41.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 109.78 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (2.75%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.16 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (7.63%)
SYM 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.75%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,190 Increased By 145.1 (1.2%)
BR30 36,663 Increased By 83.2 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,877 Increased By 838.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,105 Increased By 310.9 (0.87%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Luxury stocks, Trump’s Davos comments lift European shares to record high

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 01:31pm

European shares hit a record high on Friday, boosted by personal goods stocks, with investors also welcoming US President Donald Trump calling for lower interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% of 0811 GMT, after hitting an all-time closing high in the previous session.

Personal and household goods rose 1.6%, led by Burberry which jumped 14% after the British luxury brand reported a smaller than expected 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales.

Other luxury stocks such as LVMH and Gucci owner Kering were up 7.8% and 3.2%, respectively.

Mining also surged 2.1% as it tracked a jump in metal prices. Meanwhile, investors were relieved after Trump in his video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos said that he would demand interest rates drop immediately, and that other countries should follow suit.

European stocks rise on Trump’s Davos speech

In a separate interview, the president suggested he could reach a trade deal with China. Key indicator later in the day will be the euro zone flash PMI figures for January, along with separate such number for major regional economies.

Ericsson fell 8.4% after the telecom equipment maker missed fourth-quarter profit expectations.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

Luxury stocks, Trump’s Davos comments lift European shares to record high

PSX gains further momentum as KSE-100 surges over 1,600 points

NA speaker summons govt-opposition meeting on Jan 28

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

Askari Bank appoints Zia Ijaz as President & CEO

Pakistan’s Colony Textile to close weaving division amid multiple challenges

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

Oil prices set to end week lower on Trump’s energy policies

$20bn CPF an indicative figure: World Bank

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Read more stories