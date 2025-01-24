Indian shares set to open higher after Trump roots for lower U.S. rates

Indian shares are set to open higher on Friday, tracking other Asian peers, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would push for lower interest rates, while caution prevailed due to moderate domestic earnings and concerns over U.S. tariff plans.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,304.5, as of 7:38 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 23,205.35.

Other Asian markets inched higher, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.3%.

Wall Street equities rose overnight, with the S&P 500hitting a record high after Trump told business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he wants to lower rates and taxes in the U.S. and global oil prices.

Lower U.S. interest rates could lead to foreign inflows into emerging markets such as India.

Indian benchmark indexess Nifty 50 and BSE Sensexhave lost about 2% this month so far, due to concerns over moderation in the corporate earnings and economic growth as well as sustained foreign outflows from stocks and bonds worth $7.9 billion.

Indian shares succumb to uncertainty over Trump’s tariff plans

Trump also reiterated warnings of tariffs on exports to the world’s largest economy, pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher and adding to the certainty over the country’s trade policy.

Among individual stocks, drug makers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Mankind Pharma will be in focus after missing their December-quarter profit view.