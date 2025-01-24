Stock market roars back

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday closed on a positive note on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 594.36 points or 0.52 percent and closed at 114,037.79 points. During the session, the index hit 114,319.62 points intraday high and 113,234.31 points intra-day low levels.

Trading activity however remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 675.540 million shares as compared to 743.632 million shares traded on Wednesday while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 30.469 billion against previous session’s Rs 35.245 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 70.84 points or 0.59 percent to close at 12,044.78 points with total daily turnover of 628.870 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 433.55 points or 1.2 percent to close at 36,580.08 with total daily trading volumes of 431.182 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $277,563. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 66 billion to Rs 14.067 trillion. Out of total 442 active scrips, 213 closed in positive and 181 in negative while the value of 48 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 143.693 million shares and gained Rs 0.57 to close at Rs 7.93 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 1.79 with 78.194 million shares. Fauji Cement increased by Rs 2.07 to close at Rs 40.65with 47.170 million shares.

Ismail Industries and Pakistan Engineering Company were the top gainers increasing by Rs 92.00 and Rs 67.80 respectively to close at Rs 1,949.50 and Rs 806.14 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Sapphire Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 210.00 and Rs 76.94 respectively to close at Rs 21,690.00 and Rs 1,147.82.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the market saw a positive performance in the trading session, with the index reaching an intraday peak of 114,320 points before closing at 114,038, reflecting an increase of 594 points or 0.52 percent.

The market sentiment was buoyed by recent foreign corporate buying, and cement stocks remained in focus.

Key contributors to the positive movement included ENGRO, PSO, FCCL, SEARL, and MLCF, which together added 309 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 247.32 points or 1.16 percent to close at 21,482.34 points with total turnover of 17.728 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 198.88 points or 1.81 percent to close at 11,203.24 points with 109.666 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 32.95 points or 0.11 percent to close at 29,941.54 points with 29.382 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 75.1 points or 0.41 percent to close at 18,455.56 points with 23.123 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index soared by 90.69 points or 0.77 percent to close at 11,909.84 points with 28.399 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 43.73 points or 0.82 percent to close at 5,385.51 points with 94.783 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery in the earning season rally amid drop in Treasury bond yields by up to 41bps and expectations over reductions in industrial power tariff after IMF approval.

He said upbeat data on $1.2billion current account surplus for July-December 2024, easing political risk, and speculations ahead SBP policy decision next week played catalyst role in further surge at PSX.

