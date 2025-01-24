PECA Amendment Bill approved by NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Thursday approved the Prevention of The Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 just one day after its introduction in the House amid a walkout by Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) and journalists.

The National Assembly also passed, “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” just one day after introduction in the House.

The relevant standing committees of the National Assembly approved the bills separately just one day meetings.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain tabled, The Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 for passage.

“The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” was moved by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The house shortly passed these two bills in the absence of the opposition lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The opposition already staged a walk out from the house, demanding the release of founding chairman Imran Khan and the party’s imprisoned leaders.

Journalists staged a walkout from the press gallery in protest of the bill’s passage after it was presented by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. The bills were approved within minutes after Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presented them.

The draft titled, “Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025” includes new definitions, the establishment of regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating “false” information.

The government aims to lower the punishment for spreading “fake information” online to three years, according to a draft of the document, while they may also face a fine of up to Rs2 million.

“Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” Section 26A of the bill said.

According to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established.

A National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) and a Social Media Protection Tribunal (SMPT) will also be established under the proposed legislation.

The bill described as any person aggrieved by fake and false information may apply to the Authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the Authority shall, on receipt of such application, forthwith, but not later than twenty-four hours, pass such orders as it considers necessary including an order for removal or blocking access to such information.

The authority will have the power to remove online content. It will also have the power to access prohibited or obscene content. The authority will have the power to take action against those involved in sharing prohibited content.

The authority shall have the power to issue directions to a social media platform for removal or blocking of online content, if such online content- (a) is against the ideology of Pakistan, etc; (b) incites the public to violate the law, take the law in own hands, with a view to coerce, intimidate or terrorize pubic, individuals, ‘groups, communities, government officials and institutions; (c) incites public or section of public to cause damage to governmental or private property; (d) coerce or intimidate public or section of public and thereby preventing them from carrying on their lawful trade and disrupts civic life; (e) incites hatred and contempt on religious, sectarian or ethnic basis to stir up violence or cause internal disturbance; (f) contains anything obscene or pornographic in contravention of any applicable law; (g) is known to be fake or false or there exist sufficient reasons to believe that the same may be fake or false beyond a reasonable doubt; (h) contains aspersions against any person including members of Judiciary, Armed Forces, Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a Provincial Assembly; or (i) promotes and encourages terrorism and other forms of violence against the State or its institutions.

(2) without prejudice to any other restrictions in this regard, while reporting the proceedings of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a Provincial Assembly, such portion of the proceedings as the Chairman of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly or, as the case may be, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly may have ordered to be expunged, shall not be streamed or made available for viewing on social media platforms in any manner and every effort shall be made to release a fair account of the Proceedings.

The Authority shall consist a chairperson and eight members out of which secretary Ministry of Interior, chairman of PEMRA and chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or any member of PTA nominated by him shall be the ex-officio members, a journalist registered with any press club of Pakistan not less than ten years’ experience and a software engineer with a minimum qualification of bachelor’s degree in software engineering.

