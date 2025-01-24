Asif, Bilawal appointed members of Selection Board

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have been appointed members of the High-Powered Selection Board.

A gazette notification of the appointment of Khawaja Asif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been issued.

This marks the first time that political figures have been appointed to the Board, which typically consists of the prime minister, cabinet secretary, secretary establishment, provincial secretary and the secretary of the relevant ministry.

The selection board makes decisions regarding appointments and promotions for grade 21 and 22 officers.