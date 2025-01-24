AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes misinformation?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

“So misinformation will be punishable…” “Just one question: what constitutes misinformation?” “Misinformation is fake news, I guess.”

“OK so if I say that there is…oh I don’t know…that the economy is not in good shape is that misinformation?”

“Well if the Finance Minister says that it is in poor shape then it’s not misinformation, but if he says it is in good shape, and you say differently, then my advice to you would be shut up and don’t spread hopelessness…”

“But what if my objective is to bring it home to the government that the policies need a revision and…”

“Which is precisely why there is a need for a charter of the economy.”

“That would mean one party rule, wouldn’t it! I mean in a democracy, different parties present a different set of economic policies to their constituents to select…”

“Welcome to Pakistan – the Land of the Pure, where administrations may come and go, but the stakeholders ensure that…”

“Oh shut up. Anyway, one more question: is misinformation applicable only to news reports or does it extend to opinions which may be backed by empirical studies and…”

“Well let me refer to what I said earlier – if the opinion is at variance with the opinion of a sitting federal minister then…”

“Oh right, one observation. I would request Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) to take note of M&M.”

“M&M in America is a chocolate brand and I recall an advertisement which goes like this, M&M melts in your mouth, not in your hands.”

“Well, what I am about to tell you means M&M is melting in the hands. I heard on a private channel a Sindh Minister expressing extreme reservations at a decision to extract six canals from the Indus River, while a federal minister whose initials are M&M said he represents the federal government not Punjab and the topic under discussion was ….”

“But…”

“Wait, I haven’t reached the relevant portion yet. The Sindh minister displayed the photographs of Zardari sahib and Bilawal on the wall behind him, while M&M had a bare wall behind him….”

“Oh mercy!”

“Precisely, and I would urge NMN to take him to task.”

“Remember Miftah Ismail’s ji on X (formerly known as Twitter) to her rather economically uninformed suggestion…..”

“Hamm those were the days.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes misinformation?

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories