Senate panel requests Aurangzeb to halt FBR’s car ‘venture’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance & Revenue, has requested the finance minister to immediately stop the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from procurement of 1010 vehicles claimed to be used for operational activities and hunt non-filers in the field formations.

According to a letter of the Mandviwalla to Finance Minister on Thursday, given the urgency of the situation, especially time the purchase order has been issued and the payment in poised to be processed by the Office of the Accountant, the Committee has unanimously recommended an immediate halt to this procurement This pause is crucial to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Saleem Mandviwalla has asked Finance Minister that, “I am writing to bring to your immediate attention on a matter of serious concern regarding the procurement of 1010 vehicles intended for the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which has recently been highlighted by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue.

On January 13, 2025, the Committee issued a letter to the FBR for seeking explicit justifications and detailed information on the acquisition process”.

This inquiry specifically requested explanations for the procurement of a significant number of vehicles, and the associated tendering, bidding procedures, and approvals involved, which precipitated the subsequent design of a detailed summary. The timing and scale of this procurement have raised considerable doubts about the transparency and integrity of the process, prompting a further review of the issue during the committee meeting on January 22, 2025, under “Any other item.”

During this meeting, the committee members identified the deliberate exclusion of potential competitors in the bidding process. This action has been perceived as an instance of mismanagement and possibly mala fide intentions, compromising the principles of fairness and transparency that are fundamental to government procurement processes, Saleem Mandviwalla stated.

Given the urgency of the situation, especially time the purchase order has been issued and the payment in poised to be processed by the Office of the Accountant General, the Committee has unanimously recommended an immediate halt to this procurement This pause is crucial to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities and to ensure that all actions taken have been in full compliance with legal and ethical standards, Saleem Mandviwalla maintained.

“In light of these developments, I respectfully urge your esteemed office I. intervene and suspend the ongoing procurement process. It is imperative that we conduct a thorough review to ascertain the integrity of the entire process and take appropriate corrective measures to address any lapses or violation’s that may have occurred. This situation not only represents a financial implication for the national exchequer but also bears significant reputational risks.

Ensuring accountability and transparency in this matter will reaffirm the government’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and public trust”, Chairman Standing Committee on Finance added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025