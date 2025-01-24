AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-24

FFC partners with Adamjee Insurance to introduce crop protection

Press Release Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturer, announced its strategic partnership with Adamjee Insurance Company Limited to launch a comprehensive crop protection insurance initiative. This collaboration, facilitated through FFC’s extensive network of Sona Centres, aims to empower farmers by providing financial security against unpredictable agricultural risks.

The agreement, which marks a milestone in FFC’s commitment to farmer welfare, will offer insurance solutions tailored to safeguard crops from natural disasters, pests, and other adversities. This initiative reflects both organizations’ dedication to supporting Pakistan’s agricultural backbone and ensuring food security for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive & Managing Director of FFC, stated, “At FFC, we believe in creating sustainable solutions that address the challenges faced by our farmers. By collaborating with Adamjee Insurance, we aim to alleviate the financial burden on farmers caused by crop losses and reinforce their confidence in agricultural investments.”

Ali Zeb, CEO of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with FFC underscores our commitment to innovation in agriculture insurance. With FFC’s trusted presence in rural areas, we can effectively reach farmers and provide them with robust protection against unforeseen challenges.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FFC Adamjee Insurance

Comments

200 characters

FFC partners with Adamjee Insurance to introduce crop protection

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories