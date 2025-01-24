FFC partners with Adamjee Insurance to introduce crop protection

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturer, announced its strategic partnership with Adamjee Insurance Company Limited to launch a comprehensive crop protection insurance initiative. This collaboration, facilitated through FFC’s extensive network of Sona Centres, aims to empower farmers by providing financial security against unpredictable agricultural risks.

The agreement, which marks a milestone in FFC’s commitment to farmer welfare, will offer insurance solutions tailored to safeguard crops from natural disasters, pests, and other adversities. This initiative reflects both organizations’ dedication to supporting Pakistan’s agricultural backbone and ensuring food security for the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Piracha, Chief Executive & Managing Director of FFC, stated, “At FFC, we believe in creating sustainable solutions that address the challenges faced by our farmers. By collaborating with Adamjee Insurance, we aim to alleviate the financial burden on farmers caused by crop losses and reinforce their confidence in agricultural investments.”

Ali Zeb, CEO of Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This collaboration with FFC underscores our commitment to innovation in agriculture insurance. With FFC’s trusted presence in rural areas, we can effectively reach farmers and provide them with robust protection against unforeseen challenges.”

