Orangi Town pilot project: All land records will be computerised: mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that all land records in the Orangi Town pilot project will be computerized, and any plots that are encroached upon or have been given fake leases will be revoked. The ST plots will be utilized for their original purpose to provide facilities to the public. The ST plots will be used for their original intended purposes and facilities will be provided on them.

There will be no compromise on legal requirements and rules and regulations. He emphasized that every possible step will be taken to provide facilities to the people of Orangi Town. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the officials of the Orangi Town Pilot Project at his office. During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner KMC, Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Gulzar Ali Abro, Project Director Orangi Town, Faisal Rizvi, and other relevant officials were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the officials to urgently computerize all records related to KMC land in Orangi Town and retrieve records from the existing allottees to store them in digital form so that no alterations or changes could be made to the government records, preventing any forgery. He further mentioned that the maps and details of all informal settlements in Orangi Town should also be computerized. Additionally, the 350 pending double lease cases should be legally reviewed, and the cases should be pursued in the courts.

He said that 40% of the 193 ST plots in Orangi Town are under illegal occupation and these should be cleared immediately. These plots, which were originally allocated for welfare purposes, should only be used for those purposes. Public facilities such as playgrounds, parks, mosques, community centers, schools, colleges, and other amenities should be provided in these areas because it is the basic right of citizens to have these facilities close to their residences.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab instructed those arrangements be made for the public auction of all cleared plots under the Orangi Town Pilot Project and that all land-related matters be handled within the framework of rules and regulations. He emphasized that officials should not succumb to any pressure or interference.

The Mayor Karachi also mentioned that if the officers and staff of the Orangi Town Pilot Project perform well, they will be rewarded with bonuses. He added that the people of Orangi Town are facing tremendous difficulties, and there have been numerous complaints regarding land allotments. Therefore, if any officer is found responsible for fraudulent or double leases in the future, they will not only be removed from their position but also cases will be registered against them in Anti-Corruption and other relevant agencies to prevent corruption and ensure transparency in governmental affairs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025