Karachi stadium enclosures to be named after Afridi & Younis

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is learnt to have decided to honour cricket legends Shahid Afridi and Younis Khan by naming enclosures after them at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena.

The move is part of the ongoing renovations in preparation for Pakistan’s hosting of the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Additionally, the newly constructed Patron’s Enclosure will be dedicated to former cricketers Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan.

It may be added that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025, featuring the top eight ODI teams.

Group-A is comprised of Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh while South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England are included in Group-B

Pakistan will face New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 while Pak-India cricket contest is scheduled in Dubai on February 23. Pakistan will face England on February 22.

