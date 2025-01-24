Imran Khan and Anna Hazare

Former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that neither he nor his spouse Bushra Bibi has benefited financially from the Al-Qadir Trust case, and that business tycoon Malik Riaz is free to testify that he was the only prime minister who “never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain.” In my view, his remarks post-accountability court verdict through which he along with his wife has been convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust case deserve much attention owing to a variety of reasons; one of which being the fact that Malik Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders, and efforts by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are afoot to bring the real estate tycoon back to the country.

Let me add that corruption is a universalistic feature prevailing in every country but, arguably, its effects are more visible or pronounced in Pakistan. That is why perhaps Imran Khan’s crusade, however controversial, against corruption catapulted him to power through the 2018 general elections. But he failed miserably to achieve the desire results, becoming an Anna Hazare (one who launched historic anti-corruption movement in the history of developing countries in particular) of Pakistan. Like Hazare, Imran too was betrayed by not one but many Arvind Kejriwals during his tenure that ended in 2023 through a vote of no-confidence against him. Like Hazare, Imran too has witnessed falling public support. How ironic it is that Imran, an anti-corruption crusader, has been convicted for ‘committing’ corruption.

Sukhbir Singh Brar (Dubai)

