AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-24

Imran Khan and Anna Hazare

Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

Former premier and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that neither he nor his spouse Bushra Bibi has benefited financially from the Al-Qadir Trust case, and that business tycoon Malik Riaz is free to testify that he was the only prime minister who “never sought anything from him for personal or financial gain.” In my view, his remarks post-accountability court verdict through which he along with his wife has been convicted in the Al-Qadir Trust case deserve much attention owing to a variety of reasons; one of which being the fact that Malik Riaz and his son are also co-accused and proclaimed offenders, and efforts by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are afoot to bring the real estate tycoon back to the country.

Let me add that corruption is a universalistic feature prevailing in every country but, arguably, its effects are more visible or pronounced in Pakistan. That is why perhaps Imran Khan’s crusade, however controversial, against corruption catapulted him to power through the 2018 general elections. But he failed miserably to achieve the desire results, becoming an Anna Hazare (one who launched historic anti-corruption movement in the history of developing countries in particular) of Pakistan. Like Hazare, Imran too was betrayed by not one but many Arvind Kejriwals during his tenure that ended in 2023 through a vote of no-confidence against him. Like Hazare, Imran too has witnessed falling public support. How ironic it is that Imran, an anti-corruption crusader, has been convicted for ‘committing’ corruption.

Sukhbir Singh Brar (Dubai)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan and Anna Hazare

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories