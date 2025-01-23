Hot start paces Ludvig Aberg to lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg shot a 9-under-par 63 on the Torrey Pines North Course to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday at San Diego.

Danny Walker and Hayden Springer each delivered an opening round of 7 under to tie for second place. Walker had the best score of the day on the more difficult South Course.

A group of four tied for fourth place at 6 under consists of Lanto Griffin, Zac Blair, Zach Johnson and South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter.

All four played the North Course.

Aberg opened his round on the back nine and got off to a fast start with birdies on his first three holes and four of his first five.

He delivered an eagle 3 in the 520-yard 17th hole (his eighth of the day) and shot a 30 on his opening nine holes.

Aberg, 25, has one victory on the PGA Tour, winning the RSM Classic in November 2023 at St.

Simons, Ga. He also won the Omega European Masters in September 2023 in Switzerland.

Defending champion Matthieu Pavon of France struggled to a 1-over 73 on the South Course and is tied for 100th place.

The four-day tournament concludes Saturday, avoiding a traditional Sunday finish in order to not go up against the AFC and NFC Championship games on television.