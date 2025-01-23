AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hot start paces Ludvig Aberg to lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 12:20pm

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg shot a 9-under-par 63 on the Torrey Pines North Course to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday at San Diego.

Danny Walker and Hayden Springer each delivered an opening round of 7 under to tie for second place. Walker had the best score of the day on the more difficult South Course.

A group of four tied for fourth place at 6 under consists of Lanto Griffin, Zac Blair, Zach Johnson and South Africa’s Aldrich Potgieter.

All four played the North Course.

Aberg opened his round on the back nine and got off to a fast start with birdies on his first three holes and four of his first five.

He delivered an eagle 3 in the 520-yard 17th hole (his eighth of the day) and shot a 30 on his opening nine holes.

France’s Matthieu Pavon back to defend historic Farmers win

Aberg, 25, has one victory on the PGA Tour, winning the RSM Classic in November 2023 at St.

Simons, Ga. He also won the Omega European Masters in September 2023 in Switzerland.

Defending champion Matthieu Pavon of France struggled to a 1-over 73 on the South Course and is tied for 100th place.

The four-day tournament concludes Saturday, avoiding a traditional Sunday finish in order to not go up against the AFC and NFC Championship games on television.

PGA Tour San Diego Farmers Insurance Open Ludvig Aberg

Comments

200 characters

Hot start paces Ludvig Aberg to lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories