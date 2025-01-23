AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares snap three-day rally as miners drag on Trump’s China tariff plans

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 10:38am

Australian shares halted a three-day rally on Thursday, as uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans weighed on commodity prices and mining stocks, while investors awaited crucial inflation data next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 0.4% to 8,399.3, as of 2335 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.3% on Wednesday.

Domestic miners, which occupy nearly a quarter of the Australian index, shed 1%, as iron ore prices declined on concerns that Trump could impose higher tariffs on imports from top consumer China.

Sector giants BHP and Rio Tinto tumbled 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.

Fortescue slipped 1.7% after the miner reported lower realized prices in the second quarter. Real estate stocks dipped 1.2%, with the country’s largest-listed property developer Goodman Group slumping 2.3%.

Locally, investors are on the lookout for key inflation data due on Jan. 29 that would provide cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s stance on interest rate cuts.

Heavyweight banking stocks fell 0.3%, with all “big four” banks losing between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Banks, miners lift Australian shares; BHP gains on higher Q2 output

Energy stocks were largely flat after dipping as much as 1% in early trade, as oil prices fell for a fifth consecutive day.

Sector major Woodside Energy declined 0.8%.

Ampol shed 3%, after reporting a 56% drop in its refinery margin.

Santos, however, rose 0.6% after forecasting higher production for 2025.

Technology stocks gained in tandem with their Wall Street peers, up 0.8%, with accounting software maker Xero advancing 1.3%.

Among individual stocks, Insignia Financial rose as much as 2.7% to hit a three-year high after Bain Capital matched CC Capital’s bid for the money manager, valuing it at $1.92 billion.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 13,060.11.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares snap three-day rally as miners drag on Trump’s China tariff plans

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories