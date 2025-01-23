SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) held its 12th Executive Committee meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects and policy initiatives across various sectors.

It was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and attended by federal ministers, the National Coordinator of SIFC, federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, and senior government officials.

During the meeting, updates on projects and policy measures under SIFC’s framework were presented by different ministries. Detailed discussions and consensus were reached on policy aspects related to industries, agriculture and livestock, mines and minerals, oil and gas, and ports and shipping.

The committee emphasised the swift implementation of the revised framework for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), as directed during the 11th Apex Committee meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the importance of fostering industrialisation, the committee called for close coordination and collaboration among relevant stakeholders. Efforts to grant industry status to the warehousing and logistics sector were lauded, and the committee directed expedited approval processes to unlock investments aimed at developing a modern supply chain infrastructure.

This policy initiative seeks to support the export, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors, positioning Pakistan as a preferred country in global and regional supply chains.

The committee also directed the expedited implementation of various aspects related to ports and shipping infrastructure. This includes improving terminal handling to facilitate exports and imports, thereby enhancing trade efficiency.

Further, the committee instructed SIFC to use its platform to accelerate pending cross-sectoral issues through stakeholder consultations and policy-level actions.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to improving the investment climate, fostering growth across key sectors, and strengthening Pakistan’s global standing.

