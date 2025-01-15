AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Print Print 2025-01-15

SIFC takes stock of Uraan plan, stakeholders

APP Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Tuesday reviewed and discussed the role of various stakeholders in promoting export-based investment under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal briefed the committee and provided insights into the key features of the plan and the collaborative efforts required from stakeholders, a news release said.

The committee resolved to formulate an effective strategy to implement ‘Uraan Pakistan’—the homegrown National Economic Plan (2024-29), which aims to achieve a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. The SIFC stressed the need to reap the benefits of the program through the ‘Whole of the Nation’ forum.

Delegation from DP World, UAE visits under SIFC platform

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar presented a media strategy to support and effectively project the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) briefed the committee on the progress of international advisory assistance and ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment. The SIFC directed that ongoing efforts be accelerated and progress on investment projects be provided, with an emphasis on focusing on investment-worthy projects and fulfilling commitments made with friendly countries.

