Three more passport offices made operational in Punjab

LAHORE: In order to provide relief to the masses and to reduce work burden, the government has opened three more immigration and passport offices in the provincial metropolis and they have been made operational with immediate effect for the convenience of the general public.

Two passport offices have been ordered to remain open till 11 pm while one has been ordered to remain open 24 hours.

Passport offices near Shimla Pahari, Sanda and Peco Road have been made operational.

The passport office at Shimla Pahari Nadra Center will remain open 24 hours a day while passport offices at Sanda and Peco Road Nadra Center will be open until 11 pm.

On the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi made these offices operational.

Regional Director Khalid Abbas said offices were inaugurated for the convenience of the pilgrims.

