AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

SI sent on judicial remand for sexually assaulting two beggars

Fazal Sher Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday sent a sub-inspector (SI) of the capital police, Sohaib Pasha, on judicial remand, in a case registered against him under charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate, Ahmad Shahzad Gondal, after the completion of a two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) told the court that the accused had confessed during the investigation that he had kept the children under illegal custody.

The investigation has yet to be completed, he said. However, he told the court the agency did not require the custody of the accused further, therefore, it is requested that he be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court approved the FIA IO’s request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The police had arrested the suspect SI of Shams Colony police station on September 22 on charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

Police sources said that Pasha allegedly abducted the boys, aged 12 and 11, from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and kept them unlawfully for two days without making an official record of their detention.

They said that during the illegal custody, the suspect had allegedly sexually assaulted the beggars. After the assaults, the suspect had dropped the children off at an Edhi Centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

local court Capital Police judicial remand beggars sub inspector

Comments

200 characters

SI sent on judicial remand for sexually assaulting two beggars

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories