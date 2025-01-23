SI sent on judicial remand for sexually assaulting two beggars

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday sent a sub-inspector (SI) of the capital police, Sohaib Pasha, on judicial remand, in a case registered against him under charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate, Ahmad Shahzad Gondal, after the completion of a two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigation officer (IO) told the court that the accused had confessed during the investigation that he had kept the children under illegal custody.

The investigation has yet to be completed, he said. However, he told the court the agency did not require the custody of the accused further, therefore, it is requested that he be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court approved the FIA IO’s request and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The police had arrested the suspect SI of Shams Colony police station on September 22 on charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

Police sources said that Pasha allegedly abducted the boys, aged 12 and 11, from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and kept them unlawfully for two days without making an official record of their detention.

They said that during the illegal custody, the suspect had allegedly sexually assaulted the beggars. After the assaults, the suspect had dropped the children off at an Edhi Centre.

