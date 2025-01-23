AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-23

OGDCL inducts three electric buses

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has inducted three electric buses to its fleet, reinforcing its commitment to environmental conservation and a greener future while reducing its carbon footprint.

The new electric buses were inaugurated on Wednesday by OGDCL MD/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak, who, along with the company’s senior management and staff, took a ride to mark the occasion.

The eco-friendly buses align with the OGDCL’s vision for a greener tomorrow, setting a benchmark in the energy sector for sustainable practices.

This initiative reinforces OGDCL’s commitment to integrating sustainability into its operations and supporting the global transition towards greener energy solutions.

