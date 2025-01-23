Mastercard collaborates with foodpanda for growth of digital economy

KARACHI: Mastercard has collaborated with foodpanda to boost digital payment in Pakistan and support the nation’s transition toward a cashless economy.

According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, currency in circulation in the country increased by 11.2 percent during the first half of 2024. The partnership introduces initiatives designed to encourage the use of digital payment methods over cash on delivery (COD).

By leveraging foodpanda’s extensive network, Mastercard will drive awareness and usage of secure, rewarding payment options for millions of consumers across the country.

On this development, Muhammad Nana, senior vice president, Digital Partnerships, EEMEA, Mastercard has said that by combining global expertise in seamless and secure payment technologies with foodpanda’s vast reach, Mastercard is making digital payments more accessible and convenient for consumers across the country

Muntaqa Peracha CEO foodpanda Pakistan said that foodpanda partnership with Mastercard enables to accelerate this transformation, turning COD users into active digital consumers. “As we serve a significant percentage of the population, this initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and financial inclusion in untapped markets,” he added.

