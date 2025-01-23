AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Justice Farooq refuses to hear Mehdi’s plea

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:51am

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday refused to hear petition of a PTI leader Mehdi Hassan due to some personal reasons.

Justice Farooq referred the petition to Chief Justice for its disposal by some appropriate bench of the august court.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the government got registered a number of cases against the petitioner to victimize him politically.

He said the law enforcing agencies refused to produce the details of the cases against the petitioner.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to produce details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC Lahore High Court PTI Justice Farooq Haider Mehdi Hassan

Comments

200 characters

Justice Farooq refuses to hear Mehdi’s plea

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories