Justice Farooq refuses to hear Mehdi’s plea

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday refused to hear petition of a PTI leader Mehdi Hassan due to some personal reasons.

Justice Farooq referred the petition to Chief Justice for its disposal by some appropriate bench of the august court.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the government got registered a number of cases against the petitioner to victimize him politically.

He said the law enforcing agencies refused to produce the details of the cases against the petitioner.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to produce details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

