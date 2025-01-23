AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan

Employees urge govt to take back pension reforms on immediate basis

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government employees on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration demanding the government to take back the pension reforms and end salary disparities on an immediate basis. Government employees of various ministries, divisions and organisations staged a protest demonstration at the Cabinet Block Chowk and tried to move towards the parliament but the police did not allow them to move forward.

The protesters chanted slogans in favour of their demands and threatened that if the government did not fulfil their demands then they would stage a sit-in outside the Parliament House.

Protesters said that reforms in the pension system and salary disparities in government institutions are against their rights. They also condemned the closure of schools and privatisation.

They demanded the immediate reversal of pension reforms and called for the abolition of salary disparities in federal government organisations. Rahman Bajwa, the chief organiser of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), while addressing the protesters, said that on February 10, government employees from across the country would hold a sit-in outside Parliament House if the government failed to fulfill their demands.

