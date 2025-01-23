Adil Bazai case: ECP denies impression of its tilt towards a political party

ISLAMABAD: Two days after a Supreme Court judge noted in Adil Bazai case that the actions of the ECP “demonstrate a leaning by the ECP in favour of a political party and the government which totally negates its constitutional duty and the Constitution’s standards to act honestly, justly and fairly,” the poll body, Wednesday, said that the impression of its tilt towards a political party was contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), without referring to anyone, denied the impression that it was leaned towards a political party.

The unusual statement, that came less than a week before the scheduled retirement of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on 27 January, said the ECP again uploaded its verdict in Adil Bazai case on its website “so that the analysts go through this verdict carefully- at least once - and then decide which institution is biased.”

The poll entity said the Article 63(A)(3) of the constitution empowers it to take a decision within 30 days on a declaration moved by speaker National Assembly.

Last month, a three-member ECP bench stayed the ECP’s order to de-seat Adil Khan Bazai from his NA-262 Quetta seat, and restored his legislative membership.

Headed by senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and comprising Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Aqeel Abbasi, the bench issued its verdict on Monday wherein it completely struck down the poll body’s order against Bazai.

In her additional note issued alongside the judgement, Justice Malik noted, “These actions of the ECP demonstrate a leaning by the ECP in favour of a political party and the government which totally negates its constitutional duty and the Constitution’s standards to act honestly, justly and fairly. Consequently, when political competitors are not afforded equal opportunities during the election period, it results in a

violation of the citizens’ fundamental rights.”

On 21 November, the electoral entity de-seated Bazai for not voting against the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment in NA in October— allegedly against the party policy— on a declaration moved by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

A three-member ECP bench headed by the CEC, and comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, heard the case and issued the verdict.

Bazai challenged the ECP order in the top court. The SC bench issued stay order on 12 December.

On 30 December, the electoral body finally restored Bazai’s legislative membership—declaring Bazai an independent legislator instead of PML-N’s—in pursuit of the top court’s order.

