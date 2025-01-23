NA: PTI MPs stage walkout

ISLAMABAD: Amidst growing frustration over Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s lack of presence in the National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday vented his anger on an official instead of directing the minister to undertake his responsibilities with commitment.

The official from the Interior Ministry earned the ire of the NA Speaker, who was presiding over the session, during the question hour when it was pointed out that the Interior Ministry had not responded to four questions asked by the members.

Upon inquiry, the NA Speaker found no official from the Interior Ministry in the gallery to take notes of the issues asked by the members. However, after a few minutes, an official turned up who had gone to offer prayers.

This did not satisfy the Speaker, who directed the official to ensure his presence during the session.

The lawmakers voiced their opinions, with some applauding Speaker Sadiq’s attempt to hold the interior minister accountable, even if indirectly.

Others, especially those belonging to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), criticised the NA Speaker, arguing that it only served to deflect attention from the real issue at hand.

During the proceedings, the opposition PTI staged a walkout from the house after the chair did not allow the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub to speak on a point of order.

After the walkout, the PTI legislators led by Omar Ayub staged a protest in front of Parliament House, demanding release of the founder of their party.

Responding to a calling attention notice, the parliamentary secretary for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Nelson Azeem said that Pakistan has witnessed a gradual decline in polio cases, with no new case reported in January 2025.

He outlined the trends in polio cases, stating that while 73 cases were reported in 2021, there was an uptick in subsequent years, with 14 cases in October, 13 in November, and 16 in December 2023. However, no cases have emerged since the start of 2025.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by health workers, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where migration contributes significantly to the spread of polio.

Efforts are under way to vaccinate Afghan migrants, with discussions on synchronising polio campaigns between Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said.

He said that polio vaccines, supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO) with support from UNICEF and other agencies, were stored and handled under stringent protocols to maintain their effectiveness.

