AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,988 Decreased By -121.3 (-1%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI gives govt 7-day deadline to end deadlock in dialogue

BR Web Desk Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:10pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Barrister Ali Zafar, issued a seven-day deadline to the government on Wednesday over the ongoing negotiations to break the political deadlock, Aaj News reported.

He said that the PTI has made written demands and that more meetings will be cancelled if the government does not respond in writing within seven days.

PTI’s demands: govt forms a sub-committee

Zafar emphasised the ambiguity caused by the 26th Amendment to the Constitution and linked the Al-Qadir Trust case to Hassan Nawaz, who allegedly bought a property in London while his father Nawaz Sharif was premier.

He asked why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not looked into the funding source for the purchase and subsequent sale of the property.

The NAB’s initial claim that the property was sold for £190 million was criticised by Zafar, who said that further investigations showed no proof of stolen money. He stressed that compromising the constitution also hurts parliament and urged the present government to learn from its mistakes.

Amid a looming deadlock in talks between the ruling coalition and PTI, the government’s negotiation committee on Tuesday formed a sub-committee to respond to PTI’s charter of demands, submitted to it last week.

Asif says PTI succeeded in establishing contact with ‘establishment’

Following a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, a member of the government’s negotiation committee, announced the decision to establish a sub-committee tasked with addressing the demands put forth by PTI.

“We will give the government’s response to the opposition in the next meeting,” he told reporters, adding that the sub-committee was reviewing PTI’s demands.

In response to a question regarding the seven-day deadline set by jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan for constituting the judicial commissions, he said that they (PTI) are free to make any statement or a move that best suits them.

However, he said that the government side’s sub-committee would respond to PTI’s charter of demand in writing in the next meeting.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that PTI has succeeded in its aim to establish contact with the establishment.

Talking to journalists outside Parliament House, he said that the PTI has confirmed that they have made contact with the establishment. “If that is the case, what is the need for holding talks with us,” he questioned.

Asif remarked that PTI’s goal was to reach the establishment and they have succeeded in it, adding that talks are part of politics, but their efforts were focused elsewhere.

PTI PTI lawmakers PTI president PTI founder PTI government talks PTI govt dialogue PTI negotiations committee pti establishment talks

Comments

200 characters

PTI gives govt 7-day deadline to end deadlock in dialogue

Pakistan ‘moving in the right direction,’ Aurangzeb asserts at WEF

KSE-100 closes nearly 1,600 points lower on late-session selling

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month

Read more stories