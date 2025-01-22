AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

PTI’s demands: govt forms a sub-committee

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Amid a looming deadlock in talks between the ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the government’s negotiation committee on Tuesday formed a sub-committee to respond to PTI’s charter of demands, submitted to it last week.

Following a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, a member of the government’s negotiation committee, announced the decision to establish a sub-committee tasked with addressing the demands put forth by PTI.

“We will give the government’s response to the opposition in the next meeting,” he told reporters, adding that the sub-committee was reviewing PTI’s demands.

In response to a question regarding the seven-day deadline set by jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan for constituting the judicial commissions, he said that they (PTI) are free to make any statement or a move that best suits them.

However, he said that the government side’s sub-committee would respond to PTI’s charter of demand in writing in the next meeting.

To another question regarding the government’s plan to launch a judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 events, he said that the PTI would be apprised of the government’s response on formation of two separate judicial commissions, as demanded by it.

However, the jailed PTI founder has categorically issued directives to his party leaders to call off the ongoing talks with the government if it failed to form the judicial commissions on May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024, mayhems.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson of the government’s negotiation committee, said that the participants of Tuesday’s session have not taken a final decision to constitute a judicial commission on the PTI’s demand.

He said that the meeting, attended by all representatives from seven parties of the ruling coalition, reviewed the PTI’s charter of demands; however, no opinion has been established on it. “The meeting was positive and comprehensive (…) such meetings will continue,” he said, adding that another meeting was scheduled for Wednesday to deliberate on the PTI’s charter of demands.

He reiterated that the government will give its reply to the PTI after the completion of seven working days. “In our opinion, the fourth meeting had been scheduled at the conclusion of the third one,” he added.

Siddiqui’s statement came after Imran Khan reportedly directed Gohar Ali Khan not to hold the fourth meeting with the coalition government if judicial commissions are not formed in line with the party’s demand.

Meanwhile, Gohar Ali Khan told reporters that the dialogue process would not move forward if none of their two demands were accepted by the government.

“Talk is a democratic process which must be held,” said Gohar, urging the government to negotiate with seriousness and sincerity to end disputes via talks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI PTI government talks negotiation committee charter of demands

Comments

200 characters

PTI’s demands: govt forms a sub-committee

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories