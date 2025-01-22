AIRLINK 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.49%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.49%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.92%)
FCCL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.25%)
FFL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.02%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 132.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.26%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.18%)
MLCF 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.38%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
PPL 182.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.94%)
PRL 41.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.74%)
SYM 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.82%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.24%)
TPLP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.83%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,984 Decreased By -125.8 (-1.04%)
BR30 36,215 Decreased By -382.7 (-1.05%)
KSE100 113,619 Decreased By -1423.2 (-1.24%)
KSE30 35,658 Decreased By -541.7 (-1.5%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore snaps nine-day winning streak on Trump tariff concerns

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 12:57pm

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices declined on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that US President Donald Trump could yet impose higher tariffs on Chinese imports.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.93% lower at 796.5 yuan ($109.45) a metric ton.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.95% lower at $103.75 a ton.

Trump did not immediately impose tariffs upon inauguration and that, according to Chinese consultancy Galaxy Futures, supported prices on Tuesday. However, later that day, Trump said his administration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports, underscoring his longstanding desire for broader duties.

This uncertainty about future tariff policies is causing the market to retract, Galaxy Futures said. China and Hong Kong stocks also weakened after Trump’s fresh tariff threats. Leading declines onshore, the real estate sector tumbled 2.4% to pare gains from the previous day.

Amid the potential US tariff hikes, Chinese policymakers are intensifying efforts to stimulate a faltering economy that is grappling with a prolonged property crisis, high local government debt and weak consumer demand.

Dalian iron ore extends gains on Trump tariff delay

Still, a more conservative and considered approach by Trump implies Chinese authorities may scale back support packages, said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE declined, with coking coal and coke down 1.13% and 1.1%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded mixed.

Rebar shed nearly 1% and hot-rolled coil declined 1.04%, while wire rod and stainless steel gained 0.28% and 0.46% respectively.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Dalian iron ore snaps nine-day winning streak on Trump tariff concerns

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,400 points

Wheat sector: Govt fast-tracks deregulation under IMF terms

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Oil steady as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Hamas’ tight grip on Gaza complicates plan for lasting peace

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

Read more stories