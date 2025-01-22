AIRLINK 195.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.49%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
FCCL 38.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (6.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.78%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.09%)
KOSM 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.9%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
OGDC 213.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-2.24%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
PAEL 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PPL 182.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.09%)
PRL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.53%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.69%)
SYM 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.66%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.37%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.75%)
BR100 11,992 Decreased By -117.3 (-0.97%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -399.6 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,579 Decreased By -1463.7 (-1.27%)
KSE30 35,653 Decreased By -546.2 (-1.51%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 12:47pm

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment in June.

Russian wheat export prices hit by competitive global market

NOFI has also issued a separate tender to buy up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 T feed wheat, traders say

Wheat sector: Govt fast-tracks deregulation under IMF terms

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Oil steady as investors watch Trump 2.0 policies

Hamas’ tight grip on Gaza complicates plan for lasting peace

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Read more stories