South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 T feed wheat, traders say

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment in June.

Russian wheat export prices hit by competitive global market

NOFI has also issued a separate tender to buy up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn.