AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Malik Riaz has occupied govt, private lands: NAB

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday claimed it has credible information that property tycoon Malik Riaz and his accomplices have illegally occupied state lands, as well as, lands owned by private persons.

According to an official statement, the anti-graft body has credible information about the fact that Riaz and his accomplices have not only illegally possessed/ occupied State-owned land but also land belonging to private persons situated at Karachi, Takht-Parri, Rawalpindi and New Murree.

It says that the accountability court has declared Riaz an absconder in the Al-Qadir Trust case and the government is approaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the extradition of Riaz through legal channels.

At present, NAB is conducting inquiries/ investigations against the owner of Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd, Malik Riaz and the people associated with him for fraud, deceptive practices and cheating public at large. Riaz is using these lands for developing housing societies allegedly without obtaining mandatory/ required regulatory permissions/ no objection certificates (NOCs) and has committed fraud against the State and the general public at large worth billions of rupees, it says.

It says that in a duplicitous manner, the property tycoon has been developing housing societies under the name of Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd in other cities including Peshawar and Jamshoro by illegally-possessing/ occupying land and failing to procure the same mandatory regulatory permissions and NOC as stated earlier.

It says that Riaz continues to defraud the general public at large by selling them plots/ files in these illegal housing societies. Neither does Malik Riaz nor Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd have a good/ clear title to any of the lands in these illegal housing societies

It says that Riaz is residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He has recently launched a project for the construction of luxury apartments in Dubai.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB Malik Riaz Bahria town Al Qadir Trust case government lands property tycoon private lands

Comments

200 characters

Malik Riaz has occupied govt, private lands: NAB

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories