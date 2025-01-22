AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Opposition members protest in NA

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government faced difficulties in running the business of the National Assembly as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers staged a protest upon the arrival of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the house on Tuesday.

The proceeding of the business of the house was not audible due to the protest by the opposition members. The speaker, ministers and some treasury members had to use headphones for listening to the proceedings of the business.

The opposition members started chanting slogans as soon as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the ongoing session of the House. The treasury members including Hanif Abbasi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Malik Abrar Ahmad and some other MNAs surrounded the prime minister’s chair during the protest of the opposition.

The PML-N lawmakers formed a protective barrier around the prime minister and countered with their own slogans, escalating tensions further. They also raised slogans in the favour of the prime minister.

The opposition members continued the protest and sloganeering in the sitting of the session of the house without any break. The speaker could only take-up 15 points out of the 52 points of the agenda due to the protest of the opposition members.

The National Assembly passed, “The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Science and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2024” as moved by Anjum Aqeel Khan of the PML-N in the House.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is taking steps to reduce the gender gap between male and female voters. He said the government is extending all possible cooperation in this regard.

The minister expressed the confidence that with the efforts and cooperation of NADRA and other departments, this gap will be further reduced.

Replying to another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem said there is no shortage of medical equipment, including essential items such as ventilators, testing machines and GeneXpert systems, in PIMS, Polyclinic and other hospitals of the federal capital.

