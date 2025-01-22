AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,109 Decreased By -110.5 (-0.9%)
BR30 36,598 Decreased By -719.6 (-1.93%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Bilawal holds separate meetings with PPP leaders

Naveed Butt Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, held separate meetings with his party leaders.

PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari met with Bilawal at Zardari House. They discussed the political and organisational situation.

President of PPP Larkana Division and party Chief Whip in the National Assembly Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani also held meeting with Bilawal and they discussed parliamentary issues.

Divisional President of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad and Sindh Government Interior Minister Zia Lanjar and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab met Bilawal at Zardari House. They discussed law and order situation and development works in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal holds separate meetings with PPP leaders

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories