Bilawal holds separate meetings with PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday, held separate meetings with his party leaders.

PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari met with Bilawal at Zardari House. They discussed the political and organisational situation.

President of PPP Larkana Division and party Chief Whip in the National Assembly Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani also held meeting with Bilawal and they discussed parliamentary issues.

Divisional President of PPP District Shaheed Benazirabad and Sindh Government Interior Minister Zia Lanjar and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab met Bilawal at Zardari House. They discussed law and order situation and development works in Karachi.

