AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-22

US natural gas futures lower

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell about 4% to a one-week low on Tuesday even as extreme cold across much of the country boosted spot gas and power prices to multi-year highs in several regions and with gas heating demand expected to reach a record high.

Futures prices declined because freezing weather over the long US Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend did not do much to reduce gas output and the latest weather forecasts continued to call for less cold and lower heating demand next week.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.3 cents, or 3.6%, to $3.805 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Jan. 9.

Even though gas futures eased about 1% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a sixth week in a row to the highest level since September 2021, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commit-ments of Traders report.

Analysts projected energy firms would pull over 200 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage for a second and third week in a row during the weeks ending Jan. 17 and Jan. 24 to meet soaring heating demand, erasing the small surplus of gas in inventory over the five-year average for the first time since January 2022.

Some analysts said storage withdrawals in January could top the current monthly record high of 994 bcf set in January 2022, according to federal energy data.

In the spot market gas, prices rose to their highest since January 2024 at several hubs across the country including the US Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana, Waha in West Texas, Eastern Gas South in Pennsylvania, the Southern California Border, PG&E in Northern California and Chicago.

US natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas futures lower

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories